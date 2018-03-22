Free Women’s Self-Defense Workshop Held at Montebello Center

MONTEBELLO—The Montebello Homenetmen chapter along with the Armenian Youth Federation and the City of Montebello sponsored a free women’s self-defense workshop on March 3 at the Montebello Armenian Center. The objective of the workshop was to provide basic self-defense instruction for women to defend themselves in the event of a physical assault or initial confrontation.

The class was taught by Maurice Gomez, a 4th degree black belt and LAPD Use of Force and Tactical Instructor along with Berj Parseghian a 5th degree Black Belt and Instructor at Jeff Speakman’s Kenpo 5.0 in Whittier, CA. Both instructors provided instruction on multiple self-defense techniques that can be used to immobilize an attacker in order for victims to get away. The instructors also talked about environmental awareness, situational awareness, self-defense weapon suggestions as well as analyzing & identifying the mental aspects of different stages of assault and how to react and respond in each of those stages.

The event was attended by over 30 community members with ages ranging from teenagers to seniors. “This is a wonderful event that you have put together, we should have more of these” said Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado, one of the event co-sponsors and event attendee. Based on the success of the event in all likelihood there will be more scheduled in the near future.