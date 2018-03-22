WeAre100: Homenetmen Western U.S. Kicks off Centennial Anniversary

LOS ANGELES—Homenetmen Western U.S. is proud to announce #WeAre100 as its official Centennial Anniversary hashtag. The hashtag was selected through a social media campaign the organization launched on February 27 dubbed “#Hashtag It Up”, through which over 175 members, alumni and supporters submitted their entries for a chance at being part of Homenetmen’s 100th Anniversary history and a basket of exclusive memorabilia.

The #WeAre100 Hashtag was submitted by Edwin Kamarzarian on Homenetmen Western USA’s Instagram post on the last day of the competition. Kamarzarian is currently part of the Homenetmen Youth Division and a former member of the Homenetmen La Crescenta Chapter.

“In following Homenetmen’s values of inclusion and camaraderie, and as we kicked off the planning of our centennial activities, we found it important to include the organization’s members and supporters in the process. We are grateful to everyone who participated and look forward to using many more opportunities to engage past and current members, and supporters around the region in our activities,” stated Elen Asatryan, Spokesperson for Homenetmen Western USA. “We ask all Homenetmen chapters, members and supporters to use the #WeAre100 in all Homenetmen related social media posts for the remainder of 2018,” she added.

Hashtags are often used on social media channels to discuss a topic of interest, share stories or media, and to engage directly with organizations people care about. They create a space online for that particular interest. Many of Homenetmen’s members are using social media and it’s important to the organization that it communicate with supporters on the channels they prefer and create a space for all centennial activities.

The organization also released the following guidelines for posting on social media:

Use the #WeAre100 when posting on both your personal social media channels or on Homenetmen official pages and platforms.

To ensure we are able to see your post, check that your privacy settings allow businesses/public to see your postings.

To properly use a hashtag, simply place a “#” symbol before a word (with no space in-between). This will allow anyone who clicks on the hashtag to view posts related to it. This also means that you can click on other people’s hashtags to view related conversations.

We hope that those who connect with us on social media understand that our community is family-friendly and will keep this fact in mind when posting to our social channels or using our hashtag.

Have fun, be creative, and be yourself. Remember, you’re the biggest part of Homenetmen and we care about your stories.

Happy posting! As we celebrate our centennial year, we look forward to following Your Homenetmen stories in the weeks and months to come!

In the next month, Homenetmen Western U.S.A. also plans to launch a website that will house the details for each of its centennial celebration and major events for the year in an effort to provide a space for community members to get active with all things Homenetmen. Community members are encouraged to check back www.WeAre100.info in the last week of April. For up to the minute updates, follow Homenetmen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HomenetmenUSAWR and Instagram at @Homenetmen_Western_USA.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, referred to as Homenetmen, is a 501 (C)3 non-profit organization founded in 1918, which has to date served over 800,000 youth in five continents. Homenetmen Western Region currently has 19 chapters. It is the largest Armenian athletic and scouting organization in the United States.