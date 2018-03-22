Henrikh Mkhitaryan Collects His ‘Player of the Year’ Award

YEREVAN—Armenian National Soccer team captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Thursday collected his 2017 Armenia’s Player of the Year award at a ceremony held at the Football Academy of Armenia.

This is the eighth time, and the seventh consecutive year, that the Armenia team captain is named the “Player of the Year.”

“It’s a great honor, as it means you have achieved something for this country, for people that follow you. I’m only glad to be a hero for children,” Mkhitaryan told reporters after the ceremony, adding that he will strive to do his best in coming years.

Mkhitaryan is a hero to many children and said, “I have also been a child, and I know how it feels. I have also had heroes I have tried to be like a certain footballer.”

Mkhitaryan said the Armenia team will try to win the two upcoming matches, despite the expected tactical and squad changes.

“It should in no way affect our wish to win, and we’ll try to make fans happy,” Mkhitaryan said.