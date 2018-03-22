Dogan Raises ‘Yeva’ Film Ban in Turkey’s Parliament

ISTANBUL—Selina Dogan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has brought to the legislature’s attention the issue of the ban placed on the screening of Iranian-Armenian filmmaker Anahid Abad’s “Yeva” at a women’s festival currently underway in Turkey.

Dogan also presented a written request addressed to the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu querying about the reasons for the ban on the film.

Dogan highlighted that “Yeva” was to be screened at the “Filmmor” international women’s film festival in Istanbul, but the screening was banned at the request of another country.

In her letter to the Interior Ministry Dogan asked whether the ministry had reviewed the film, and if yes, which portions of the film were found to be objectionable to warrant a ban. She also asked the ministry to delineate the articles of the constitution that were violated by the film.

Dogan also added that prohibiting a film depicting a woman’s personal struggles, which is well within the parameters of the festival can “be viewed as an answer to the question why Turkey lags behind the international standards in the fields of science, art, and sports.”

“Yeva” tells the story of a woman who escapes her ex-husband residing in Iran and finds shelter in one of the villages in Artsakh.

The film was scheduled to be screened on March 17. However, hours before the screening the Istanbul Governor’s office informed the organizers of the decision by the Interior Ministry to ban the event, referring to a letter received sent to the ministry by the Azerbaijani government.

The organizer of the film festival, Melek Ozman announced that the film was banned due to the active interference of Azerbaijan’s leadership.