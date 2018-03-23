ANCA Glendale to Host Annual Award And Appreciation Dinner

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale (ANCA Glendale) announced the 2nd annual Award and Appreciation Dinner to take place on Thursday, May 3, at Renaissance Banquet Hall in Glendale. ANCA Glendale will host this annual event in order to honor remarkable individuals and local organizations and highlight their notable achievements and commitment to the betterment of the Glendale community.

The ANCA Glendale Youth Activist Award will be awarded to. Lilit Bazikyan and Shant Eulmessekian for their commendable leadership skills, extensive record of activism and engagement in both the community and educational field. Miss Bazikyan is a sophomore at Glendale Community College studying Mathematics, she has served as the Vice President of Organizations, Treasurer of the Armenian Students Association and is currently the President of the Feminism Society. Bazikian has also volunteered in Armenia through the Hidden Road Initiative, and interned for Repat Armenia. Eulmessekian also a sophomore at GCC is studying Political Science, he currently stands as the President of the Scholars Program on Campus, as well as the Vice President of Finance for the Associated Students of Glendale Community College, he is also an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation Glendale Roupen Chapter.

The ANCA Glendale Community Service Award will be awarded to Seda Khojayan for her dedication to raising the quality of life within our community, selfless contribution and service to the ongoing welfare of the community-at-large. Khojayan serves on the Glendale City Commission on the Status of Women, Board of Directors of the YWCA of Glendale and has served on the Executive Board of both the Armenian Relief Society Western USA and Glendale “Sepan” Chapters, to name a few. Khojayan is an avid volunteer whos continuous service benefits countless organizations and individuals.

The ANCA Glendale Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Dr. Armine Hacopian for the exemplary contributions she has made towards the enrichment of our community throughout her lifetime, and her dedication to public service. Dr. Hacopian who currently serves as the President of the Glendale Community College Board of Trustees has been serving on the Board of Trustees since 2001. She has more than 40 years of experience in education, counseling and leadership training and long record of community involvement.

The ANCA Glendale Maria Jacobson Humanitarian Award will be awarded to the Kiwanis Club of Glendale for its devotion to the welfare of humanity by eliminating the suffering and pain of the less fortunate throughout the United States. The Kiwanis Club of Glendale is an association of conscientious business, civic, professional, educational, and community leaders who meet regularly for education, inspiration, and fellowship and to select, plan, and implement projects to improve the community, with focus on children and youth, elderly, under-served populations, and nonprofit organizations.

The ANCA Glendale Woodrow Wilson Public Service Award will be awarded to Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian for dedicating his career to serving the public and going above and beyond the call of duty to promote democracy and social equality in Glendale. Kassakhian has been a driving force in modernizing the City Clerk’s Office since 2005. His efforts have helped engage a record number of voters in Glendale’s history. Kassakhian believes that the path to greater involvement must focus on three key areas education, technology, and outreach.

ANCA Glendale Hye Tahd Award will be awarded to Isahak Kazangian for his exemplary dedication, unwavering support and selfless contribution to the Armenian Cause and the betterment of the Armenian-American community in Glendale. Kazangian’s notable philanthropic contributions to both the Armenian homeland and diaspora and leadership roles in various community organizations have made him a holistic representation of a true devotee to the Armenian Cause.

The ANCA Glendale is excited to announce this year’s awardees and looks forward to recognizing their accomplishments on May 3rd. Log on to ancaglendale.org/award2018 for tickets and sponsorship opportunities.

Last May, community members and elected officials gathered to celebrate the work and achievements of the ANCA Glendale distinguished awardees at a sold out event. Last year’s honorees included John Bandek Youth Activist Award, Naz Atikian Golden Heart Award, Susan Hunt Community Service Award, Zareh Issakhanian Hye Tahd Award, Alice Petrossian Lifetime Achievement Award and Glendale Adventists Medical Center Maria Jacobsen Humanitarian Award.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Learn more at www.ancaglendale.org

