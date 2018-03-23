Australian Lawmakers Pass Resolution Declaring Solidarity With Artsakh

CANBERRA, SYDNEY—The New South Wales (NSW) Armenia – Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group has passed a resolution, declaring the cross-party collective’s solidarity with the Republic of Artsakh and its people’s right to self-determination, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Following a meeting between members of the NSW Armenia – Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Republic of Artsakh’s visiting Minister of State Arayik Harutyunyan, the Artsakh Representative to Australia Kaylar Michaelian, and members of the Armenian National Committee of Australia, the following was resolved:

“The NSW Armenia – Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group:

1. Notes that in 2012 the Legislative Council recognised the right to self-determination of all peoples including those of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh; and called on the Commonwealth Government to officially recognise the independence of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh and strengthen Australia’s relationship with Nagorno-Karabakh (now known as Artsakh) and its citizens;

2. Stands in solidarity with the 2012 resolution by the Legislative Council, including to recognise the right to self-determination of people in Artsakh (previously known as Nagorno Karabakh).”

ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian praised the symbolic show of support from the Group of Members of the Parliament in Australia’s largest state.

“This is a group of around 25 political leaders, representatives of all parties across both chambers, in the Parliament of Australia’s largest state of NSW, declaring they stand with the Republic of Artsakh and the people of Artsakh,” said Kayserian. “They have pledged their solidarity with the motion the NSW Legislative Council historically passed in 2012, and for this we thank them.”

The NSW Armenia – Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Jonathan O’Dea MP and vice-chaired by the Hon. Walt Secord MLC, and lists among its members a growing number of MPs in the NSW State Parliament.