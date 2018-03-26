Armenian American Museum Urges Community to Sign Petition

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum calls on the community to show its support for the historic project developing in Glendale by signing the newly launched online petition.

The mission of the Museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The Museum’s program will feature a Permanent Exhibition on the Armenian American experience, telling the history of Armenia including the Armenian Genocide and the story of Armenians living in America. The Museum will feature Traveling Exhibitions on diverse cultures and subject matters that will engage broad audiences and serve as a bridge that connects the multicultural community. The center will also feature a Performing Arts Theater to host exciting performances, conferences, lectures, and community events, a Demonstration Kitchen to learn, share, and experience diverse cultures through food and cooking traditions, and a Learning Center to provide innovative educational programs and opportunities for local youth to learn, engage, and grow.

The world class cultural and educational center will be located in the heart of Downtown Glendale’s Arts & Entertainment District in the redesigned Glendale Central Park block near the prominent corner of Brand Boulevard and Colorado Street. The proposed Central Park redesign will feature increased open space and improved amenities to serve the community as “Glendale’s new gathering place.”

Sign the petition.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society – Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.