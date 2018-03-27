Hovsepian School 7th Grader Wins 1st Place at LA County Science Fair

PASADENEA–Daron Yacoubian, a 7th grade student at St. Gregory Hovsepian Armenian School, won first place at the Los Angeles County Science Fair, Junior Engineering Applications Division, this past weekend.

His project entitled PorSHA (Portable Solar Heating Apparatus) is a floating solar powered device designed to eliminate the need for a pool heater.

Because of his first-place win, Daron has qualified for the California State Science Fair this April. He also qualifies to participate in the Broadcom National Competition, the premier science and engineering competition for middle school students.

Daron is the son of Dr. Stephan and Maro Yacoubian of Glendale, California