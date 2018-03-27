Nalbandian Slams Aliyev’s Territorial Claims from Armenia

YEREVAN—Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Tuesday warned Baku to refrain from using language that can derail the peace talks, specifically slamming recent comments by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who has claimed Armenia as part of “historic Azerbaijan.”

Speaking during a press conference with his counterpart from Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, who is in Yerevan on an official visit, Nalbandian urged Baku to meet its commitments to the peace talks and respect the agreements that were reached during myriad summits mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries.

“Baku once said negotiations should be constructive and logical, as if they have been neither substantial, nor logical until now,” said Nalbandian. “Now they have gone from the phase of substantial and logical negotiations into a new phase that will require them to make ‘creative’ proposals to the Co-Chairs.”

“Such ‘creativity’ was demonstrated when our 2,800-year-old capital Yerevan and other regions of Armenia were declared ‘Azerbaijan’s historic territories.’ Azerbaijan’s ‘creativity’ also finds its iteration in the constant threats of force. Perhaps, they have found a new trick to explain why they are rejecting the principles and elements proposed and reflected in the five statements adopted by the co-chairing countries on the highest level. Maybe, Baku considers these proposals primitive and simple, and lacking creativity,” added Nalbandian.

He was making reference to Aliyev’s territorial claims that Yerevan and other regions of Armenia are part of “historic Armenia,” claims that were made as recently as last week during his Novruz holiday.

Minister Nalbandian advised Baku to refrain from further “linguistic exercises” and return to a more constructive approach to the peace process.

“During the recent Krakow meeting we agreed to expand the capacities of the team of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, and both Armenia and the Co-Chairs announced this. However, up until now Azerbaijan refuses to implement those agreements and even refer to them,” Armenia’s top diplomat said.

He said the same has happened on different occasions and added: “If Azerbaijan is unable to return to the constructive field, it should be forced to do so.”