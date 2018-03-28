ANCA-WR Endorses Jesse Gabriel for State Assembly

Special Election to be held in Assembly District 45 on April 3

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region on Wednesday announced its endorsement of Democratic candidate, attorney Jesse Gabriel for the California Assembly District 45 special election slated for April 3.

Gabriel is running to replace Matt Dababneh who resigned from his seat at the end of 2017.

Local ANCA chapters North and West San Fernando Valley that fall under the 45th district have also expressed support for Gabriel, who announced his campaign in January.

Gabriel is a Los Angeles County Commissioner and constitutional rights attorney who has represented clients before the United States Supreme Court. Through his legal work and legislative advocacy, Gabriel has advocated for Holocaust survivors, victims of domestic abuse, and communities facing the threat of hate-motivated violence.

To date, Congressmembers Brad Sherman, Karen Bass, and Grace Napolitano have all endorsed Gabriel’s bid. Gabriel has also been endorsed by the Democratic Party of the San Fernando Valley (DPSFV), the Steamfitters – Refrigeration Fitters of United Association (UA) Local 250, the Los Angeles County Young Democrats, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California State Council, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Teamsters Joint Council 42 and a far-reaching coalition of neighborhood leaders, small business owners, and Democratic activists.

Prior to beginning his law practice, he served as a senior advisor to former United States Senator Evan Bayh, D-Indiana. A Harvard law graduate, Gabriel serves on the Los Angeles County Commission on Local Government Services, and on the board of the L.A. League of Conservation Voters.

He currently lives in Encino with his wife, Rachel Rosner, an affordable housing attorney, and their sons, Ethan and Joshua.

Assembly District 45 includes the City of Calabasas, the City of Hidden Hills, a small portion of unincorporated Ventura County and several neighborhoods in the City of Los Angeles, including highly populated pockets of the Armenian-American community in Encino, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Northridge, Reseda, Tarzana, Warner Center, West Hills, Winnetka and Woodland Hills.

To learn more about Jesse Gabriel’s campaign visit www.JesseForAssembly.com