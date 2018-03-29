3 HALO Trust Employees Killed In Artsakh Landmine Explosion

STEPANAKERT—The HALO Trust, the world’s largest humanitarian landmine clearance organization, confirmed that three of its staff members were killed and two injured following an accidental detonation of an anti-tank landmine in the Gazanchi area near Martakert on Thursday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we report that three of our staff were killed and two injured, by the accidental detonation of an anti-tank landmine in the Ghazanchi area of Nagorno Karabakh on the morning of 29th March,” said a statement issued by HALO Trust.

The organization identified those killed as Pavel Akopov, Samson Avanessian and Marat Petrossian—all citizens of Artsakh. They were in a vehicle conducting minefield survey duties at the time.

The injured are currently being treated in the Stepanakert Hospital and HALO has contacted the families in Artsakh of all those involved.

“We are working closely with the local police and authorities and have called in external investigators to report on the full facts of the incident,” said the HALO statement.

“Every day around the world, more than 8,000 HALO staff go to work in places where no one else can tread and this tragic incident throws into stark relief the dangers that they face and the importance of our work. Our colleagues were killed while working to make the land safe for the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” said James Cowan, HALO’s chief executive officer.