Funeral Notice: Martha Kashishian Ohanesian

MARTHA KASHISHIAN OHANESIAN

Born on September 26, 1925, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister andrelative Martha Kashishian Ohanesian, who passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 7, 2018, 3 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park’s Mortuary Chapel.

She is survived by her:

Brother, Peter and Louise Manco Kashishian

Son, John Ohanesian

Son, Peter Ohanesian

Daughter, Marie Ohanesian Nardin and Roberto Nardin

Daughter, Alice Ohanesian and daughter in law Kristina Simonds

Granddaughters, Giorgia Nardin, Rebecca Nardin, Adona Ohanesian and Ava Ohanesian

Niece, Dyane Kashishian Stefanatto and Franco Stefanatto and their son, Giuliano

Nephew, Bob and Dawn Kashishian and children, Quinn and Kori

Cousins, Nazareth Sookiasian and Albert Devejian

And many relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian

Catholic Church (Choir Fund), 1339 Pleasant Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033.