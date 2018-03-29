Funeral Notice: Martha Kashishian Ohanesian

MARTHA KASHISHIAN OHANESIAN
Born on September 26, 1925, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister andrelative Martha Kashishian Ohanesian, who passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 7, 2018, 3 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park’s Mortuary Chapel.
She is survived by her:
Brother, Peter and Louise Manco Kashishian
Son, John Ohanesian
Son, Peter Ohanesian
Daughter, Marie Ohanesian Nardin and Roberto Nardin
Daughter, Alice Ohanesian and daughter in law Kristina Simonds
Granddaughters, Giorgia Nardin, Rebecca Nardin, Adona Ohanesian and Ava Ohanesian
Niece, Dyane Kashishian Stefanatto and Franco Stefanatto and their son, Giuliano
Nephew, Bob and Dawn Kashishian and children, Quinn and Kori
Cousins, Nazareth Sookiasian and Albert Devejian
And many relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian
Catholic Church (Choir Fund), 1339 Pleasant Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033.
