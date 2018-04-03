Memorial Service: Setrag Ghazourian

A memorial service on the 40th day of the passing of Setrag Ghazourian will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Zaghig Ghazourian

Daughter, Nairy Ghazourian

Daughter, Sevan Ghazourian

Son, Vahram and Sandy Ghazourian

Grandchildren, Shaunt & Sara Ghazourian

Brother, Serop & Alice Ghazourian (Detroit)

Aunt, Elizabeth Garboushian

Aunt, Sarkis & Sirvart Nahabedian

Aunt, Arpine Ghazourian

Brother-in-law, Hagop & Seta Kerbabian (Kessab)

Sister-in-law, Ani Apelian (Boston)

Sister-in-law, Zohrab & Knar Eleyjian (Boston)

In-laws, Charles & Diana Yeghikian

And the Ghazourian, Apelian, Garboushian, Kerbabian, Injejikian, Saghdejian, Poladian, Eleyjian, Kamberian, Andonian, Nishanian, Abajian, Karadolian, Hovsepian, Mirzaian, Manjikian, Karamardian, Boghossian, Kodbashian, Messerlian, Taminosian families, friends and relatives.