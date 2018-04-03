Memorial Service: Setrag Ghazourian

A memorial service on the 40th day of the passing of Setrag Ghazourian will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Zaghig Ghazourian
Daughter, Nairy Ghazourian
Daughter, Sevan Ghazourian
Son, Vahram and Sandy Ghazourian
Grandchildren, Shaunt & Sara Ghazourian
Brother, Serop & Alice Ghazourian (Detroit)
Aunt, Elizabeth Garboushian
Aunt, Sarkis & Sirvart Nahabedian
Aunt, Arpine Ghazourian
Brother-in-law, Hagop & Seta Kerbabian (Kessab)
Sister-in-law, Ani Apelian (Boston)
Sister-in-law, Zohrab & Knar Eleyjian (Boston)
In-laws, Charles & Diana Yeghikian
And the Ghazourian, Apelian, Garboushian, Kerbabian, Injejikian, Saghdejian, Poladian, Eleyjian, Kamberian, Andonian, Nishanian, Abajian, Karadolian, Hovsepian, Mirzaian, Manjikian, Karamardian, Boghossian, Kodbashian, Messerlian, Taminosian families, friends and relatives.
