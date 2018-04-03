Hundreds Attend AYF Alumni Reunion

The event was a celebration of the AYF’s 85th anniversary

MONTEBELLO—The much-anticipated Armenian Youth Federation Alumni Reunion, brought together more than 700 current and former AYF members to Bagramian Hall on March 10 and featured a legendary lineup of headlining entertainers for the evening among them Onnik Dinkjian, John Berberian, Hachig Kazarian, Ara Dinkjian, and George Bilezekjian.

The AYF Alumni Reunion Committee was comprised primarily of the hosting AYF Montebello “Vahan Cardashian” Chapter members and its local alumni.

With the generations of AYF members and community members under one roof, the evening served as a celebration of the AYF’s 85th Anniversary. Not only did the event provide an opportunity for alumni to reunite with old friends but gave them a chance to meet the present members of the AYF . The local AYF Montebello Chapter, founded in 1958, also marked its 60th anniversary as well. AYF alumni flew in from Northern California, Fresno, Oregon, Michigan, Boston, and more.

“We are proud to announce that this event raised $15,000 for the AYF Youth Corps. The AYF Youth Corps is an important and highly influential program and is a big step in helping shape and connecting with the future of Armenia ” said AYF Montebello Chapter Chairperson Knar Baghdassarian who spent last summer as a participant of AYF Youth Corps.

AYF Youth Corps is one of the AYF’s flagship annual programs that has sent groups of young Armenians every summer to organize daily cultural and educational camps for over 1000 children in six cities across the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.