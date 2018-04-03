Ari Guiragos School Celebrates Accomplishment During Banquet

Air Guiragos Minassian parents celebrate another great year at AGM! AGM 2017-2018 School Board Members from left to right: Alex Agazarian, Kevork Keshishian, Kohar Zaher, Nora Marachelian, Principal Sanan Shirinian, Yvette Tatoulian, Pierre Cinar, Chris Guldjian. Not pictured: Hrant Manuelian and Talin Minassian Music Instructor Arick Gevorkian introduces 2nd grader Kristina Tatarian to sing Anoush Hayrenik Principal and School Board Members with Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, and Rev. Fr. Karekin Bedourian

SANTA ANA—More than 200 supporters of Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School came together on March 24 at Gugasian Hall, to celebrate the school’s accomplishments at the 32nd Annual Banquet.

Under the theme of “Growing Together,” Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, attended and conveyed his congratulatory message. Forty Martyrs Church Parish Pastor Rev. Fr. Karekin Bedourian and Board of Trustees members, Board of Regents Chair Lisa Gaboudian, School Board members, representatives of community organizations, parents, and sponsors were among the guests in attendance.

The program opened with remarks by Kevork Keshishian on behalf of the AGM School Board. Fr. Karekin delivered the invocation. Fourth grade student Arpi Aywazian and second grade student Kristina Tatarian presented songs and recitations.

In her remarks, Principal Sanan Shirinian emphasized how Armenian school is different than any other school. “AGM is not just a school, it’s a complete lifestyle”, she said. “The heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood to your body, 24 hours a day. It never rests. It’s the hardest working muscle we have. Like the human heart, AGM never rests. It’s a muscle that pumps life into our community, because it has an unrelenting obligation to our people. Our school can never miss a beat, because its working hard to raise hundreds of children that will one day be the torchbearers of this lifestyle we love so much.”

Principal Shirinian went on to convey her gratitude to Forty Martyrs Church Board of Trustees for their unwavering support.

Referencing the evening’s motto, “Growing Together,” the Prelate commended the community’s collective efforts which have led to the School’s continuous progress over the past thirty-two years. He stressed the importance of unity in our service to our parishes, schools, and our nation, stating that “in order to grow together we must work together, with harmony, goodwill, and honesty, with one mind, one accord, and one goal, the good of the collective.”

He blessed the devoted servants who have dedicated their time and efforts to building churches and schools, blessed the memory of the founders who are no longer with us, and commended all those who continue to serve in their example for the flourishing of Ari Guiragos Minassian School, including the Principal, past and present board members, faculty, parents, alumni, benefactors and sponsors.