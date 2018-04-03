Hammer Museum to Feature an Evening of Armenian Classical Music

WESTWOOD—The Hammer Museum in collaboration with the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will present an evening of Armenian classical music during a special concert entitled “From the Highlands to the Concert Hall: Classical Music of Armenia.”

The concert will take place on Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the museum’s Billy Wilder Theater.

The UCLA Armenian Music Ensemble will bring Armenia’s rich musical history to life with mezzo-soprano Danielle Segen, baritone Garrett Schoonover, and the VEM String Quartet (Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Ji Eun Hwang, Morgan O’Shaugnessey, Niall Ferguson). Commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian genocide, the program features exquisite chamber music by Komitas Vardapet, a founder of Armenian modern classical music, and compositions by Aram Khachaturian, Romanos Melikian, Edward Mirzoian, and Alan Hovhaness. Introduced by artistic director, violinist, and UCLA music professor Movses Pogossian.

Tickets are required and available at the Box Office one hour before the program. General admission tickets are available, one per person on a first come, first served basis following member ticketing. Early arrival is recommended.

Museum Members receive priority ticketing (until 15 minutes before the program) by skipping the general admission line and can choose their seats, subject to availability.

Parking will be available under the museum for a cash-only $6 flat rate after 6 p.m.