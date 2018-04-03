Former California Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian Passes Away

LOS ANGELES—Armand Arabaian, a former justice of the California Supreme Court, died last Wednesday at his home in the San Fernando Valley. He was 83.

His son, Robert Armand Arabian, told the Los Angeles Times that his father, whom he described as appearing healthy, “died of a broken heart. He was missing my mom extremely.” Nancy, Arabian’s wife of more than five decades, died 16 months ago.

Arabian was appointed to the California Supreme Court by Governor George Deukmejian and served on the state’s high court from 1990 to 1996.

Born on December 12, 1934, in New York City, Arabian was the eldest of five children. His grandfather and uncle were killed during the Armenian Genocide.

Arabian served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army as an Airborne paratrooper and received his undergraduate and law degrees from Boston University.

After admission to the California Bar in 1962, he worked as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles and then entered private law practice in Van Nuys.

Former Gov. Ronald Reagan appointed Arabian to the Los Angeles Municipal Court in 1972 and later elevated him to the Superior Court.

In addition to Robert Armand, Arabian is survived by a daughter, Allison Arabian of Orange County; four grandchildren, two sisters; and a brother.