Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Shooting

STEPANAKERT—A Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1998) was killed as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side at about 2:20 p.m. Monday, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.
Investigation into the details of the case is under way.
The Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offered condolences to the family and friends of the soldier.
