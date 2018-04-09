Injury Benches Mkhitaryan for at Least 3 Matches

Armenian National Soccer team captain and Arsenal Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss at least three more matches after suffering knee-ligament damage during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow on Thursday, but he may still play again this season, manager Arsene Wenger told the press.

After Sunday’s game against Southampton, Manager Wenger gave an update on his situation saying, “He’s got knee ligament damage,” the boss confirmed. “He will not be available for Thursday and not for Newcastle and certainly not for the week after, when we play West Ham.

“I think he will miss these games for sure, but he could still play at the end of the season,” Wegner said sounding optimistic about Mkhitaryan’s return.