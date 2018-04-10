Homenetmen Opens Navasartian Games to Youth and Adults with Special Needs

LOS ANGELES—In the spirit of becoming an all-inclusive community based youth organization, last week, Homenetmen Western USA announced its plans for expansion to include youth and adults with special needs in its Navasartian Games and Festival tournaments.

“It is our solemn pledge to embrace and create a space for our special needs children and adults who are an integral, yet often overlooked part of our community. As we celebrate our organization’s centennial anniversary, we recommit to our mission to elevate ourselves by elevating others. Expanding the Navasartian Games to include those with special needs is one of many ways which serves that mission,” stated Homenetmen Western USA Board Chair, Manuel Marselian.

Historically, opportunities for youth and adults to actively participate in events such as the Navasartians have unfortunately been scarce. As a result, the organization found it critical to set an example and create opportunities for special athletes of all ages to join the Homenetmen family, while providing them with the necessary accommodations which will enable them to compete in its events. The organization plans to train coaches and staff members to specifically meet the unique needs of participants with disabilities.

The expansion also creates opportunities for greater awareness about youth and adults with special needs.

Navasartian preliminary games are set for May-June, while the finals and closing will take place July 3-7. The event will draw over 50,000 spectators and 4,000 athletes. Youth and adults athletes of all abilities interested in participating are encouraged to contact Homenetmen Western USA at specialolympics@homenetmen.org to sign up.

To learn more about Homenetmen Western USA visit Homenetmen.net.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, referred to as Homenetmen, is a 501 (C)3 non-profit organization founded in 1918, which has to date served over 800,000 youth in five continents. Homenetmen Western Region currently has 19 chapters. It is the largest Armenian athletic and scouting organization in the United States.