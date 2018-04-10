ANCA Glendale Hosts Recruitment Event With Glendale Fire And Police Departments

GLENDALE—On Saturday March 31, dozens of high school and college students gathered at the Glendale Youth Center for a recruitment and information session with the Glendale Fire and Police Departments. Glendale Unified School District Board of Education member Mr. Shant Sahakian and GPD Interim Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis were in attendance.

Firefighter Paramedic Ara Zakarian introduced the attendees to the Glendale Fire Department. He explained what the requirements and necessary qualifications are to pursue a career in fire service, and how these qualifications can be met. Officers Christine Kepenekian and Tino Saloomen introduced the Glendale Police Department, discussed the hiring process, as well as the programs available for high school and college students. They also shared personal anecdotes about their journey to becoming police officers.

Lieutenant John Gilkerson from the Glendale Police Department informed the attendees about current openings in the department, and encouraged those who have the qualifications to apply. Director of Human Resources Matthew Doyle discussed job opportunities in the City of Glendale, and encouraged students to pursue public service.

“We are very excited for this partnership with the Glendale Police and Fire Departments, and are happy we were able to provide this opportunity to our youth. Learning the technicalities associated with each career, as well as personal stories from Armenian Americans serving in the Police and Fire Departments is very important for young people interested in these career paths. This event was a first step in our initiative to engage and inform the Armenian American community about career opportunities in the City of Glendale,” stated ANCA Glendale Community Outreach Director, Margarita Baghdasaryan.

The the event was held in collaboration with the Glendale Community College Armenian Students’ Association, Armenian Youth Federation Glendale “Roupen” Chapter, ANCA Professional Network and Homenetmen Glendale “Ararat” Chapter.

