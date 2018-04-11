Armenian EyeCare Project Plans Second Annual Armenian Adventure

Last summer the Armenian EyeCare Project hosted a special 25th Anniversary Trip to Armenia for friends, donors and physicians, many of whom were visiting their motherland for the first time. The Armenian Adventure was such a great success that the Project is planning a second trip this year from September 19 through October 3.

Friends and donors are invited to join the EyeCare Project for a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Highlights of the trip include historical day tours of ancient monasteries and breathtaking landscapes; evening entertainment including a special Welcome Party at the iconic Megerian Carpet Factory in Yerevan, a Gala with dinner and dancing at the beautiful rooftop Radisson Blu restaurant overlooking the capital city, a weekend trip to Karabakh, a special Armenian Independence Day celebration and much more.

Guests joining the trip will also get the opportunity to learn more about the EyeCare Project and observe how the organization provides eye care throughout the country. The group will visit many of the Project’s programs including the Mobile Eye Hospital, Center of Excellence for the Prevention of Childhood Blindness and the Grand Opening of the Gyumri Regional Eye Clinic as well as meet-and-greets with the physicians, staff and others behind the Project.

In addition to all day tours and evening entertainment, the Project’s all-inclusive package includes hotel accommodations during your stay at the beautiful five-star Grand Hotel in Yerevan and at the Vallex Garden Hotel in Stepanakert in Artsakh; all meals — breakfasts, lunches and dinners at some of the finest restaurants in Armenia; in-country transportation; airport transfers; tour guide and translator; and much more. The cost of the trip is $4,600 per couple and $3,000 per person, plus the cost of airfare.

For reservations and more information on this unforgettable trip, including photos and video of last year’s tour, guest testimonials and a full itinerary of this year’s program, visit eyecareproject.com/armeniatrip. You can also call the AECP Office at 949-933-4069. Reservations are limited and the deadline to reserve is August 15, 2018. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity! Reserve your trip today!