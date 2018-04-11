Funeral Notice: Avedis Azilazian

AVEDIS AZILAZIAN

Born on January 6, 1926, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved brother, cousin and relative Avedis Azilazian, who passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Sister, Artemis Coutselis

Brother, Manuel Coutselis

Cousins:

Genevieve Maral Chalian and Family

Varoujan and Zarouhi Chalian and Family

Toros Chalian and Family

Zareh and Annie Chalian and Family

Maro Chalian-Read and Family

And Chalian and Chamsarian families and friends

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society of Western USA.