Funeral Notice: Avedis Azilazian

AVEDIS AZILAZIAN
Born on January 6, 1926, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved brother, cousin and relative Avedis Azilazian, who passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Sister, Artemis Coutselis
Brother, Manuel Coutselis
Cousins:
Genevieve Maral Chalian and Family
Varoujan and Zarouhi Chalian and Family
Toros Chalian and Family
Zareh and Annie Chalian and Family
Maro Chalian-Read and Family
And Chalian and Chamsarian families and friends
A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society of Western USA.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.