Parliament Unanimously Ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

YEREVAN—Armenia’s National Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday to ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

“This important document is opening a new page in the Armenia-EU relations,” said Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations in a Facebook post after the voting.

“We have to do everything necessary to effectively implement the agreement and make use of all the opportunities it provides,” he added.

“We’ll continue to work in all directions for the benefit of all the commitments we have assumed by signing this agreement with the European Union,” Ashotyan added.

The Agreement needs to be ratified by all 28 EU member states. Estonia is by now the only country to have done so. The Lithuanian government has okayed the ratification of CEPA and the Agreement has been forwarded to the Seimas for ratification.

Armenia and EU signed the agreement within the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership Agreement on November 24, 2017.

The European Parliament is to give its consent to the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in mid-May and will adopt a non-legislative resolution expressing its position, the EU Delegation in Armenia said in a Twitter post.

It added that provisional application of CEPA will enter into force soon after ratification.