Krekorian Proposes Additional Funding for ARS Social Services Studio City Office

STUDIO CITY, Calif.—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services Division announced that it will continue operations through its office in Studio City, as a result of an effort led by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian (District 2).

On March 21, 2018, Councilmember Krekorian presented a motion to the Los Angeles City Council to authorize the Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD) to make funding available through the Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG) to the ARS.

As a result, it will help ARS Social Services to continue offering comprehensive social services to low-moderate income individuals and families, who are residents of the City of Los Angeles, through this office during the 2018-2019 Program Year. Services include, but are not limited to: case management, employment services, completion of forms (citizenship, housing, transportation, etc.), public assistance benefits, information/referrals, health programs (i.e. Medi-Cal), referrals to counseling and other vital community resources, and more.

“The work of the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA is critical to so many people in the City of Los Angeles,” said Councilmember Krekorian. “By serving Angelenos in need, the ARS promotes the values that make our democracy thrive. I am confident that the City Council will approve my motion and help the ARS continue providing life-changing assistance to the most vulnerable among us.”

Given the high demand for services experienced through this particular office, this funding allocation will allow the ARS Social Services Division to further its mission of advancing the general welfare and improving the lives of those in need.

The ARS Social Services office in Studio City is located at 11719 Moorpark St. Office hours are 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. To obtain additional information, contact the office directly at (818) 487-3985 or the ARS Social Services main office at (818) 241-7533.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through four offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, and Studio City. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, and more. ARS Social Services can be reached at (818) 241-7533 or socialservices@arswestusa.org.