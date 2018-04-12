ABMDR Mourns Passing of Longtime Supporter Mitzi Shore

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) is mourning the passing of Mitzi Shore, the founder and owner of The Comedy Store.

Shore, who died on April 11 in Los Angeles, founded The Comedy Store in 1972. In the decades that followed, she has had a seminal role in helping launch the careers of numerous comedians and actors, including Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Garry Shandling, Jay Leno, and David Letterman.

Shore was also a longtime supporter of ABMDR. Beginning in 2002, she promoted the life-saving mission of ABMDR by generously donating the use of The Comedy Store for the registry’s annual Laughter for Life event. One of ABMDR’s most popular and important fundraising events, Laughter for Life featured performances by up-and-coming and established comedians alike, drawing hundreds of comedy aficionados and supporters, year after year. In 2017, Laughter for Life marked its 15th anniversary, with a lineup of comedians including Maz Jobrani, Laugher for Life co-founder Sam Tripoli, Mary Basmadjian, Russell Peters, Michael Gregorian, Tamer Kattan, and Kira Soltanovich.

“With the passing of Mitzi Shore, the ABMDR family has lost a great friend and an invaluable supporter who deeply believed in our mission,” said Dr. Frieda Jordan, President of ABMDR. “She will be sorely missed. On behalf of all my fellow volunteers and colleagues, I convey our condolences to Mitzi’s family and The Comedy Store staff.”

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the Registry has recruited over 29,000 donors in 29 countries across four continents, identified 4,341 patients, and facilitated 31 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit abmdr.am.