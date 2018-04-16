L.A.-Shushi Friendship Association Announces ‘Discover Shushi 2018’

The Los Angeles Shushi Friendship Association will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Liberation Movement of Artsakh and showcase Artsakh’s freedom, prosperity and growth at Discover Shushi 2018, a public event which will be held on Sunday, April 29th from 5 to 9 pm at Phoenicia Restaurant in Glendale.

“Shushi ‘s significant role in the liberation of Artaskh should always be commemorated and our event will honor that important role,” said Alec Baghdasaryan, board member of the Los Angeles Shushi Friendship Association.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Robert Avetisyan, permanent representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States, and Paul Krekorian, Los Angeles City Councilman who established the Los Angeles Shushi friendship relationship in 2012. Guests will be invited to view a photo exhibit of the Liberation Movement and life in Shushi today. Gayane Davtyan will present her book, “My Shushi,” which documents through photography the advancement of Shushi from wartime 1992 to a vibrant community today. There will also be a video presentation by internationally renowned ultrarunner Telma Altoon. In the summer of 2017, Altoon successfully completed her run on the ancient Janapar Trail from Vardenis in Armenia to Hadrut in Artsakh, a distance of over 175 miles, bringing global attention to the natural beauty of Artsakh and its potential as an ecotourism destination.

Discover Shushi 2018 will raise much needed funds to support music schools in Shushi and to provide scholarships for Shushi University of Technology students. The Los Angeles Shushi Friendship Association is an outgrowth of the Friendship City relationship between Los Angeles and Shushi that was initiated by Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian in 2012.

Tickets to Discover Shushi 2018 are available for $25 per person ($10 for students). Children under 12 are admitted for free. Tickets may be purchased at itsmyseat.com or at the event.

Tax deductible sponsorship opportunities to support Shushi, with appropriate recognition at the event, are also available. For further information please contact Tamar Krekorian or Alec Baghdasaryan at LosAngelesShushiFriendship@gmail.com For more information visit us on Facebook, Los Angeles Shushi Friendship Association or at LAShushi.org