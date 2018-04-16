Legislative Armenian Caucus Introduces Armenian Genocide Resolution

SACRAMENTO—Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) last month introduced Assembly Joint Resolution 37 to designate April 24th as California’s Day of commemoration of the 103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Friedman was joined by her fellow members of the Legislative Armenian Caucus, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Van Nuys) and Senators Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge).

Friedman will present AJR 37 on the Assembly Floor during the week of April 23 for a vote.

“In Glendale, and across California, April 24th is a somber day on which we pause to reflect on the horrendous atrocities committed against the Armenian people and renew our vows to fight against hatred and intolerance across the globe,” said Friedman. “With this resolution, California honors the millions of Armenian men, women, and children who perished, and calls upon our leaders to condemn every effort to deny the historical truth of the Armenian Genocide.”

The resolution also recognizes the Near East Relief organization, which became the first United States Congress-sanctioned philanthropic effort to rescue Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks, and other Christian minorities, from annihilation at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish Empire.

AJR 37, seeks to commend and encourage those who educate their communities about human rights and genocide, convey the experience of the Armenian people, shed light upon all crimes against humanity, condemn efforts to deny or ignore the historical fact of the Armenian Genocide, and work towards peace, equality, and tolerance.