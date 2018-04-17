ANCA GLENDALE to Honor Community Members Khojayan and Kazangian

GLENDALE—On Thursday, May 3, the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale (ANCA -Glendale) will host the second annual Award and Appreciation Dinner in order to honor remarkable individuals and a local organization for their notable achievements and commitments to the betterment of the Glendale community. Among this year’s honorees are Seda Khojayan who will be awarded the Community Service Award and Isahak Kazangian who will be awarded the Hye Tahd Award.

Seda Khojayan was born in Baghdad, Iraq in 1948, she moved to the United States in 1976. Seda is an exemplary wife, mother, sister and dedicated member of the Armenian Relief Society, she currently serves as a Commissioner at the City of Glendale Commission on the Status of Women, Board of Directors of the YWCA of Glendale, and is a member of Soroptimist International of Glendale.

Seda uses her professional experience as a Programmer/Data Security Analyst for a major car manufacturer, and education in Economics and Public Administration, to help plan and effectively implement fundraising efforts for various organizations. Helping organizations like the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) and Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) secure funding for various philanthropic, educational and social projects for the needy and low income families.

Seda served two terms on the Executive Board of the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA INC., as vice chair, treasurer, advisor, as well as on various committees. She has also served three terms on the Executive Board of the Armenian Relief Society Glendale “Sepan” Chapter as chair, vice chair, treasurer, and advisory, in addition to serving on numerous committees.

Seda is always trying to do her best and looking to improve the organization and community that she wholeheartedly supports. She is constantly analyzing situations to see if she can partner and establish bridges to bring forth organizations and individuals to benefit our diverse community.

Seda has also served on the fundraising committees of several organizations including, the Chamlian Armenian School PTA, the Glendale Youth Center, Homenetmen Glendale “Ararat” Chapter, Homenetmen Navasartian Games/Festival, Azbarez/Horizion TV, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Glendale YWCA Domestic Violence Awareness, as well as the City of Glendale Unity Fest, Man’s Inhumanity to Man and Relay for Life.

In 2003 Seda was awarded the Service Award for Dedication by the ARS Glendale “Sepan” Chapter. In 2008, she was awarded the Jewels of Glendale for Woman of Courage by the Glendale Commission on Status of Woman. In 2013, was awarded Community Service Award by Armenian Cultural Foundation. In 2014, she was honored with the Woman in Community Service Award by Armenian American Chamber of Commerce. In 2014, Seda was awarded the YWCA Heart & Excellence Award, for her dedication to the welfare of women and children in our greater community. She was also awarded the 25th Annual Women Achievers Honoree Award by Business Life. In 2015, she was awarded Women of the Year for the 28th congressional district in California. In 2017, Seda was recognized by the ARS Glendale “Sepan” Chapter for her years of dedication, passionate volunteering and talents, which attributed to the organization’s success.

Seda is a dedicated and passionate, driving force in her family. She is married to Shirak Khojayan a film producer, editor and cinema photographer. They have two sons, Shaun and Dikran, and a granddaughter Lilian. Seda has passed her passion for volunteering to the members of her family.

Isahak Simon Kazangian was born in Athens, Greece in December 1928. At three years old, he moved with his parents to Armenia and two years later to Tavriz, Iran.

From 1936 to 1939, he attended the Aramyan School. At a time when learning Armenian was forbidden at the school, he learned Armenian at home. In 1941, he and his family moved to Tehran where in 1943 he joined the Armenian “Ararat” Cultural Club. While an athlete at Ararat, Mr. Kazangian specialized in rock climbing, and worked as a jeweler until 1949.

In 1956, Isahak married the future mother of his four wonderful children, Janet Googoonian. After a short while, in 1959, he and his wife moved to the United States and initially settled in Boston, MA. Being a “jack of all trades,” Isahak worked as a technician in a plastic factory for a year and then a photographer at a major photography studio until 1968. It was then he moved to Los Angeles where he opened his own photography studio until 1987.

Throughout his life, Isahak has been an exemplary community member. In addition to his notable philanthropic contributions to both the Armenian homeland and diaspora, he has also been active in various organizations. From serving on different boards on various levels of leadership, such as the Armenian Society of Los Angeles and the Board of Trustees of St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, Isahak has been a holistic representation of a true devotee to the Armenian Cause.

For his commitment and dedication to the community, Isahak has received several commendations, including the Mayor’s Commendation for his contributions to the Davidian Mariamian Educational Foundation in 2005; Certificate of Appreciation for contributing to the success of the Glendale Ghapan Sister City Association inaugural visit to Ghapan, Armenia in 2003; and a Certificate of Appreciation of behalf of the religious and Executive Councils of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America in 2005.

From being a board member in the Armenian Society of Los Angeles to representing the St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church as an elected delegate from its flock, his life is marked with the character of someone who always aims to give back and serve his nation with integrity, diligence, and above all humility.

ANCA Glendale will honor Seda Khojayan and Isahak Kazangian at the 2nd Annual Award and Appreciation Dinner along with Dr. Armine Hacopian, Ardy Kassakhian, Kiwanis Club of Glendale, Lilit Bazikyan and Shant Eulmessekian. The event will take place on Thursday May 3rd, 2018 at Renaissance Banquet Hall. Log on to www.ancaglendale.org/award2018 for tickets and sponsorship opportunities.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Learn more at www.ancaglendale.org

###