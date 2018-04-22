VIDEO: Artsakh Military Warns of Azerbaijani Military Buildup

STEPANAKERT—The Artsakh Defense Ministry of Sunday released footage showing buildup of Azerbaijani military equipment and manpower along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, known as the line of contact.
The Artsakh Defense Ministry also debunked disinformation from Azerbaijan claiming massive violations of the cease fire by Artsakh soldiers, saying those statements were blatantly false and the Azerbaijani propaganda campaign “predictable and typical of Baku’s military strategy.
