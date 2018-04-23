Artsakh Defense Ministry Releases New Footage of Azeri Troop Buildup

Urges Social Media Users to Exercise Restraint

STEPANAKERT—The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Monday released new video footage of Azerbaijani troop buildup along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, known as the line of contact.

The video shows mobilization and movement of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment at different sections of the border on Monday between 1:30 to 6 p.m. local time.

Also on Monday, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen issued an announcement denouncing violations of the ceasefire in the wake of the internal situation in Armenia.

“In light of recent political developments in the region and the possibility of escalation along the Line of Contact, the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) underscore the critical importance of the sides respecting the ceasefire at this delicate time and, in particular, keeping heavy equipment positioned in the rear of the frontlines,” said the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmen.

Evidently, after release the first footage of Azerbaijani military buildup along the border, some took to social media to question the authenticity of the video.

“The Defense Ministry urged all social media users and mass media representatives to refrain from questioning the official information and added that such attempts are fraught with short-sighted and dangerous consequences,” said a statement issued Monday by the Artsakh Defense Ministry.