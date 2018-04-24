Over 40,000 March For Justice at the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES–More than 40,000 activists, community members and allies turned out Tuesday for the March for Justice for the Armenian Genocide at the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles.
Asbarez will have complete coverage of the event, with highlights from the presentations and speech.
Asbarez aired the entire program live on Facebook. WATCH.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.