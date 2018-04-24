Over 40,000 March For Justice at the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles

A scene from the 40,000-strong March for Justice at the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES–More than 40,000 activists, community members and allies turned out Tuesday for the March for Justice for the Armenian Genocide at the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles.

Asbarez will have complete coverage of the event, with highlights from the presentations and speech.

Asbarez aired the entire program live on Facebook. WATCH.

 

 

