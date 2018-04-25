ARF Pulls Out of Coalition; Calls for Early Parliamentary Elections

YEREVAN—Earlier on Wednesday, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Armenia announced that the party has pulled out of the ruling coalition with the Republican Party of Armenia.
Below is a translated text of the ARF’s statement provided by The Armenian Weekly, our sister publication on the East Coast.
A tense situation has emerged in Armenia—one that has been going on for a few days now—as a result of the popular movement in the country.
Fortunately, until now, the situation has not spun out of control. Over the past few days, through dialogue, the ARF has consistently tried to establish unity and to find acceptable and reasonable solutions, which are in the best interests of the country and its people.
This [situation], however, cannot continue as such. Many serious challenges may lie ahead. We are convinced that the current situation should be exclusively solved lawfully and within the framework of the constitution.
Taking into account the current situation, we declare our withdrawal from the [ruling] political coalition [with the Republican Party of Armenia].
Thus, Armenia’s National Assembly must elect a Prime Minister who has the trust of the people, and whose [newly formed] government’s program must include internal and external polices that work to:
Defuse internal tensions;
Overcome the current political crisis;
Identify clear priorities to ensure the solution of the many problems, which have accumulated; and
Prepare for and conduct early [extraordinary] parliamentary elections in fully democratic conditions.
Too little and too late. The ARF knowingly backed him for the Premiership. The decision to side with a corrupt regime was either gross incompetence or being an accomplice. Either way, this stain will be extremely hard to rectify. Trying to distance itself from past and current actions will only bring a more negative spotlight on an already ugly situation.
Too bad ARF made this decision after the people had to take to the streets to protest a decision the ARF had supported for electing Serge as PM & being part of the govt coalition when Serge was the President for 10 years
ARF is getting ready to start its campaign for any new elections for the National Assembly to be the “people”s party”. I do not think the people of Armenia will fall for this ploy by the ARF.
The actions of the ARF for the last 10 years as part of the coalition govt with Serge will not escape the people of Armenia in any upcoming elections
This is shameful. ARF blatantly goes with whatever side is winning, without regard to principles or patriotism. If ISIS rules Armenia, it is possible it will support them. The organization looks like a bunch of opportunists. 96 hrs ago the corruption and nepotism with the ruling party was fine. Now ARF wants something different. Grow a spine and protect the legacy of your ancestors.
WELCOME BACK, ARF!