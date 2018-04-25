Charles Aznavour Hospitalized in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russian (TASS)—Legendary singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, 93, was taken to the hospital after he felt unwell during a rehearsal prior to his concert in St. Petersburg, Emma Lavrinovich, Director of Oktyabrsky Concert Hall, informed TASS.

“[Charles Aznavour] felt unwell during a rehearsal. He was taken to the hospital. The concert has been put off until the next season,” Lavrinovich said.

TASS earlier reported that Aznavour’s concert was scheduled to be held in Oktyabrsky Concert Hall on Wednesday. However, it was cancelled due to his health condition.

2 Comments

  1. Aram said:

    May he regain his health and God continue to bless him with more years to come!

    Reply
  2. State of Emergency said:

    When should one retire? He is a legend and should leave it at that. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a man of 93 to still go globe-trotting to give concerts. He’s just asking for a tragedy. Give it up already!

    Reply

