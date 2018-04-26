‘We Live in a New Armenia,’ Says President Sarkissian

YEREVAN—President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday issued a statement about the rapidly developing situation in Armenia, calling it a “new page in Armenia’s history” and declaring that “we live in a new Armenia.”

The statement released by the presidential press service following a day of consultations with political forces and civic leader and the public, praised the participation of the youth in the movement that has ushered in the changes in the country.

Below is the translated text of the statement.

The stormy developments in our country over the past few days are unprecedented. The manner in which a political movement grew into a popular movement in an organized and civilized way is a matter of pride to all Armenians.

We now have a new page in Armenia’s history. We live in new Armenia… An Armenia where all citizens and Armenians worldwide should use their energy for the development of the country… In an Armenia, which will stand out for its democracy, governance, civil society, culture, science and economic development… in an Armenia, where every Armenian will see his or her future and that of the coming generations… In an Armenia that will be loved by every Armenian… In an Armenia of your and my dreams.

Denying this reality would be short-sighted.

Just like Serzh Sarkisian opened a gateway to a New Armenia with a sober assessment, the political forces, especially those represented in the National Assembly, must pave that way, guided by the Constitution.

We all are obliged to properly accomplish the historic mission that we have got and make that step at a fatal moment for our nation. Political forces enjoying the trust of the majority of people should jointly lead the country along this path.

I am convinced that the national consciousness accumulated throughout millennia will not allow this historic moment to be missed.

I’ proud to have seen today’s Armenia and I’m glad to live in tomorrow’s strong, united, fair and flourishing Armenia.

I an interview with RFE/RL on Thursday Sarkissian did not take sides in the political standoff between the Republican Party of Armenia and opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, but said the country is on the path to develop a “real democracy.”

“The outcome of this debate…will be resolved at the parliament with the election of the new prime minster, later the new government. And maybe parliament will also vote to have new elections in the near future,” a hopeful Sarkissian told RFE/RL.

“Armenia today is not like the country we had even a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “What is happening in Armenia…after several years of demonstrations, is [that] now we are going toward a democratic process.”

“If we manage this properly, all the problems which were raised during the demonstrations will be resolved according to the constitution and inside the parliament,” he added. “Then we all can be proud that we are on the real path to making Armenia a real democratic state.”