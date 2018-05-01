Artsakh Again Warns of Azerbaijani Troop Buildup

STEPANAKERT—The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Tuesday, once again, warned of Azerbaijani troop buildup on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, known as the line of contact.

The defense ministry, which also released a video of the buildup, said that the mobilization and movement began on Monday and continued through Tuesday.

“The Defense Army is carefully monitoring the developments in the frontline and is in full control of the situation,” the statement said.

In the past two weeks, this is the third warning of Azerbaijani troop amassment by the Artsakh Defense Army.