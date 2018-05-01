Artsakh Again Warns of Azerbaijani Troop Buildup

STEPANAKERT—The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Tuesday, once again, warned of Azerbaijani troop buildup on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, known as the line of contact.
The defense ministry, which also released a video of the buildup, said that the mobilization and movement began on Monday and continued through Tuesday.
“The Defense Army is carefully monitoring the developments in the frontline and is in full control of the situation,” the statement said.
In the past two weeks, this is the third warning of Azerbaijani troop amassment by the Artsakh Defense Army.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.