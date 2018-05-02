ACF Postpones Gala in Solidarity with Armenia’s People’s Movement

GLENDALE—The dramatic events unfolding in Armenia during the past several weeks and that have developed into a full-fledged people’s movement for change have captivated all of us. The Armenian Cultural Foundation salutes and stands by the democratic people’s movement that is currently taking place and is confident that the changes brought about by it will ensure a stronger and prosperous Armenia and a secure Artsakh for generations to come.

Given these realities, and with the hope that there will be a peaceful constitutional outcome in Armenia, the ACF Board of Directors thought that at this time it would be best to postpone the ACF Gala Banquet, which was scheduled to take place on May 6 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In the near future, the ACF will announce a new date for the gala, which has become a centerpiece event in our community and continues to be an anchor for the enhancement and development of our community and its institutions.

The ACF also said that it was confident that the organization’s longtime supporters and friends, will concur and agree that the concerns of the homeland supersede any event or activity, even if that gathering aims to provide assistance to institutions that are engaged in assisting Armenia and Artsakh and advancing our youth.

The ACF had planned to honor benefactors, Mr. and Mrs. Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian and their family will during the gala, which was dedicated to the centennial of Armenian Independence and the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia.

The Septjians, who were the sponsors of last year’s ACF Gala, have also generously supported the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, the Prelacy Schools, and the Prelacy itself, as well as have played an active role in the betterment and advancement of Armenia. The ACF intends to honor the Sepetjians during the re-scheduled gala.