ANCA Nevada Endorses Garo Atamian for Nevada Assembly

LAS VEGAS—The Armenian National Committee of America – Nevada Chapter announced today its endorsement of Republican political newcomer, Garo Atamian, for State Assembly District 21. Atamian is running in hopes of unseating incumbent Democrat and prominent Las Vegas defense lawyer Ozzie Fumo.

“We are excited to endorse Garo, an active member of our community, in his pursuit of public service and are encouraged to see young Armenian Americans running for office in Nevada. The Armenian Cause should be advanced on all levels of government, and we look forward to Garo’s successes,” remarked ANCA-Nevada co-chair Hera Armenian, Esq.

Atamian, 26, works for Haig’s Quality Printing, a commercial printing business, owned by his parents, Haig and Nora Atamian, who are Armenian immigrants from Ethiopia and Egypt.

Nevada primary elections are scheduled for June 12, 2018 and general elections are November 6, 2018.

Atamian is a University of San Diego graduate with degrees in Business Economics and Psychology and obtained his master’s degree in Government from John Hopkins University. Atamian has interned for Senator Dean Heller in Washington DC and has participated in ANCA’s Capital Gateway Fellowship Program.

To learn more about his campaign, visit Garoatamian.com.