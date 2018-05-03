President Sarkissian Commends People’s Movement

YEREVAN—President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday commended the people’s movement led by Nikol Pashinyan and the political forces represented in the National Assembly for their posturing in advancing what he called the creation of a new Armenia.

The President said that statements issued by involved political forces after a day of substantial discussions on different levels will usher in the democratic developments to a logical conclusion.

“I welcome the responsible stance of the people’s movement led by Nikol Pashinyan, the Republican Party of Armenia, the Prosperous Armenia Party, the Yelk alliance and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation which stems from the interests of Armenia and its people and opens the door to national solidarity,” President Sarkissian said.

“Our people have shown once again that they are able to unite at critical moments and make pro-national decisions,” he added.

“These days Armenia has been the center of attention for the international community. We are facing challenges, and I am confident that on May 8, in the name of reforms, the achievements of the pan-national movement will be secured; it became possible through the participation of all – from political forces to every segment of the society here, in Armenia, as well as in Artsakh, and the Diaspora,” said Sarkissian, who added that the recent event in Armenia “will further elevate our reputation and standing in the world.”

“I would like to hail specifically the involvement and decisive role of our bright youth. The youth, which through its creative vigor, purposefulness and tolerance at these fateful days, has been spreading light, solidarity, love, and faith,” added Sarkissian.

“I am proud of our nation, I am proud of dignified Armenian citizens, I am proud of our unity and solidarity. I am confident and I can see that we have already started to create a new Armenia, which will attract all sons and daughters of our nation, which will accumulate and use their talent, entrepreneurship, and vigor,” concluded Sarkissian.