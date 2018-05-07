Montebello Armenian Food Fair & Festival Set for May 19

MONTEBELLO—On Saturday, May 19, the Armenian Food Fair and Festival will return to the grounds of the Holy Cross Cathedral located at 900 West Lincoln Avenue in Montebello. Now in its 10th year, the annual event will take place from 2pm to 10pm, and will feature authentic Armenian food, music, entertainment, and activities for all ages.

The Armenian Food Fair & Festival has distinguished itself over the years with its variety of freshly prepared Armenian foods such as kebabs, Armenian pilaf, homemade pirashki and boreg, hye nachos and freshly made tonir bread. As always, in addition to dining at the festival, attendees are welcome to purchase to-go boxes of their favorite foods and homemade Middle Eastern desserts, such as pirogh, gata, nazug, and khadayif.

Entertainment will include music by DJ International, live performances, and a dhol drum circle. Attendees will have the opportunity to join in or learn Armenian circle dances and enjoy the performances of poised dancers in traditional Armenian costumes.

The Kid’s Zone will include a petting zoo, video game truck, and other games and activities. The festival will feature vendor booths, a Beer Garden for adults, and the annual backgammon tournament. Church tours will be conducted throughout the day.

\For more information about this event or about becoming a vendor, call the church office at (323) 727-1113 or log on to the event website at ArmenianFoodFair.com.