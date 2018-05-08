Mkhitaryan Says Armenia Became ‘Model’ to the World

Armenia’s National Soccer Team Captain and midfielder for Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan took to social media to voice his support for the popular movement in Armenia following Nikol Pashinyan’s election as prime minister.

“I am feeling particularly happy for my nation today. After several weeks of peaceful and popular movements held all over Armenia, our country showed to the world a model of how the voice of nation can be heard. I wish Armenia to be a place where every single citizen has the best chances to fullfill their dreams. Կեցցես, Հայ ժողովուրդ,” Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.