Armenian Students Around U.S. Launch a Campaign in Support ‘People’s Movement’

In May 2018, the All-Armenian Students’ Association, Armenian Students’ Association in Boston, Armenian Students’ Association at Georgetown University and Armenian Students’ Association at the American University launched a social media campaign to express why express their reasons for supporting civic engagement currently taking place in Armenia. The campaign is as follows:
Take a picture in front of a landmark, a school symbol, or any place you find important with a sign that says “ We (I) support Armenia because …”. your reason, and sign it #DuxovTsovitsTsov
Post your picture on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with the hashtag #DuxovTsovitsTsov
A little more info on #DuxovTsovitsTsov: We used “Duxov” (Slang for “with courage”) to show solidarity since the youth have adopted it as a slogan after seeing it on Nikol Pashinyan’s baseball cap. “Tsovits Tsov” (“from sea to sea”) is a phrase that Armenians have used to refer a prosperous time in Armenian history for generations.
