Artsakh President Congratulates Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT—Soon after Nikol Pashinyan was elected prime minister of Armenia on Tuesday, Artsakh President Bako Sahakian sent a congratulatory message.

At a rally at Yerevan’s Republic Square on Tuesday following his election, Pashinyan announced that he would travel to Artsakh on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the people, authorities of the Artsakh Republic and personally myself I extend my congratulations to You on being elected for the high and responsible position of the Republic of Armenia’s prime-minister,” said Sahakian.

“I hope that the government formed by You will continue to do everything possible to strengthen the independent Armenian statehood, strengthen the republic’s defense capacity, raise people’s living standards, expand and deepen cooperation between the two Armenian republics and the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trifecta,” added Sahakian.

“I once again congratulate You and wish peace, good health and great successes in the name of our homeland and the Armenian people,” concluded Sahakian.