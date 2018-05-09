Artist Boghosian’s ‘tran.si.tion’ Exhibit to Debut at Neutra Gallery

“I like to use found or vintage objects because it provides a sense of history to my pieces “ — Anahid Boghosian

Dion Neutra & Dulce Stein will present “tran.si.tion,” an exhibit exploring the evolution of artist Anahid Boghosian’s work in the past eight years. Opening reception for the exhibition at Neutra Institute, Museum and Gallery will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, with a meet and greet with the artist scheduled for Sunday, May 13 from 3 to 6 p.m.

On the heels of her recent successful exhibit, HERE-NOW, at the TAG gallery in Los Angeles, Boghosian continues to explore the imperfections of humanity with the purity of color and scale. Boghosian exploits perceptions of sexuality and femininity, while traversing those contradictions with her use of text and or recycled materials.

As a story driven and multidisciplinary artist her pieces seem to have matured from just using found objects to weaving together various disciplines to create a depth of color and texture within her work. Her most recent works are a reflection of her first trip, in 2017 to her ancestral homeland of Armenia.

This exhibit will display works from the past to the most recent including a collection from the “Here-Now“ exhibit. The show has been curated to showcase Boghisian’s work in chronological order so that the viewer may see the development over the years and appreciate her story as well the ones within her paintings.

Boghosian was born in Los Angeles, California and is of Armenian descent. She has been living and working in Santa Monica for more than seven years. Boghosian is an interdisciplinary artist, but first and foremost a painter.

Anahid began her training at a young age in her father’s sculpting studios and later received a degree from F.I.D.M. Boghosian successfully worked in the fashion Industry as well as in the interior design field until 1994, when she decided to focus solely on her art career. She has been showing in group and solo exhibits since 1999, nationally and internationally for over 20 years. Her works are found in numerous celebrity collections such as Sharon Osbourne, Jerry Stahl, and David Madden.

At present she is a member of the TAG GALLERY in Los Angeles and represented in various galleries on the west and east coast’s of the U. S. Boghosian is a proud member of the SHE LOVES COLLECTIVE which exhibited her first installation project in February of 2017. Currently she is working on her 2nd installation piece to be exhibited at the end of the year.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, May 18, the Armenian Relief Society’s Maro Chapter will host a fundraiser at the tan.si.tion show at Neutra Gallery. Entitled “Beds for the Brave,” proceeds from the event will be used for the ARS’s campaign to provide hospital beds for wounded soldiers in Armenia and Artsakh.

Neutra Institute Museum & Gallery is located on 2379 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039.