Prelacy Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan Celebrates First Episcopal Divine Liturgy

GLENDALE—On Sunday, April 29, the newly-ordained Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Vicar General of the Western Prelacy, celebrated his first Episcopal Divine Liturgy at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale following his ordination and consecration by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I.

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian presided over Divine Liturgy, which was attended by Catholicosate Central Executive member Gaidzag Zetlian, Executive Council Chair Vahe Hovaguimian, Vice-Chair and ordination godfather Garo Eshgian, and Council members, representatives of community organizations, and a large number of faithful. Bishop Torkom was assisted at the altar by Archpriest Fr. Vazken Atmajian, Rev. Fr. Ardak Demirjian, and deacons.

In his address to the faithful, the Prelate thanked God for the blessing of the day and reflected on the ordination ceremony in which he participated and which Executive Council and community members attended. He congratulated Bishop Torkom, wished for the living message of the feast of the Apparition of the Holy Cross to strengthen in him the spirit of love and sacrifice as he continues his service for the advancement of our church and nation, and wished him good health, strength, and vigor in his calling as a servant of God. He concluded by greeting the members of the Executive Council and commending and Mr. and Mrs. Garo and Sosse Eshgian who graciously took on the role of ordination godfather.

Bishop Torkom began his message by thanking God for making him worthy of receiving Episcopal ordination and prayed for the Lord’s strength and guidance in the lives of all according to their faith. He conveyed his gratitude to His Holiness Catholicos Aram I for finding him worthy of the episcopate, which will spur him in his service for the prosperity of our church and nation, and with brotherly love greeted the Prelate, wishing him many bright years to come. He thanked also clergy and Executive Council members, in particular his godfather, and all those who offered support and prayers on his ordination.

Bishop Torkom thereafter delivered his sermon on the feast of the Apparition of the Holy Cross, praying for the Holy Cross of our Savior to bring blessings, guidance, and strengthening of faith to all. Next, he spoke on true Christian love, stating, “God is love, He is the essence of love. And out of the abundance of His love He created the universe and mankind, and granted the gift of love to man. Indeed He loved mankind so much, that He sacrificed His Son for our sins. God’s love is greater than man’s sin and evil. His love made us worthy to be temples of His Holy Spirit. Christianity is a religion of love, and love is the greatest virtue a Christian faithful can possess.” He concluded by urging the faithful to exceed one another in loving God and to serve our church and nation with utmost love.

At the conclusion of Divine Liturgy, parishioners had the opportunity to receive the blessings of Bishop Torkom. A reception followed at “Armenak Der Bedrossian” Hall.