Funeral Notice: Aroos Thorossian

AROOS THOROSSIAN

It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-great mother and relative Aroos Thorossian, who passed away on Tuesday , May 8,2018, in Glendale.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her

Son, Heros Thorossian

Dughters, Hasmik Nahapetian & Emik Torosian

Son-in law, Leonard Liebshard,

Granddaughter, Lala Nahapetian,

Grandson, Alex and Maral Nahapetian

Great-granddaughters, Emma & Ella Nahapetian

And many relatives and friends

A memorial luncheon will take place following the memorial service.