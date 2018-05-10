Funeral Notice: Aroos Thorossian

AROOS THOROSSIAN
It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-great mother and relative Aroos Thorossian, who passed away on Tuesday , May 8,2018, in Glendale.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her
Son, Heros Thorossian
Dughters, Hasmik Nahapetian & Emik Torosian
Son-in law, Leonard Liebshard,
Granddaughter, Lala Nahapetian,
Grandson, Alex and Maral Nahapetian
Great-granddaughters, Emma & Ella Nahapetian
And many relatives and friends
A memorial luncheon will take place following the memorial service.
