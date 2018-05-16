‘Haytoug,’ ‘Ardziv’ Accepting Submissions for First Republic Centennial Issue

Submissions are now being welcomed for the special joint issue of Haytoug and Ardziv magazines dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia. This is the first collaboration between the official publications of the Armenian Youth Federation’s Western United States and Canada regions.

Haytoug and Ardziv invite submissions in English and Armenian of all mediums, including written pieces, photography, film, and art, for print and online publication. The issue will cover topics and matters regarding the past, present, and future of the Armenian nation since the first republic’s establishment.

Ideas of topics include:

Armenia In 100 Years: Vision of different sectors in Armenia

Repatriation

What battles are we fighting for Armenia today?

Parallels of the three battles (Sardarabad, Pash Abaran, Gharakiliseh) and the Artsakh war

Aram Manoukian’s legacy in present day Armenia

Who is Diana Abcar? What is/are the women’s role in Armenia’s development?

Analysis of Armenian literature

Note-worthy buildings associated with the First Republic

Armenian cultural development over the last 100 years (eg. Sports, music, art, etc.)

The editorial staff is open to any further ideas relating to the theme.

Please send all submissions to haytougardziv@ayfwest.org. The deadline for print consideration is June 8, 2018.

In 1976, the AYF Western United States established its official publication, Haytoug, as a medium for Armenian-American youth to voice their opinions about a wide variety of issues. What initially began as a newsletter eventually evolved into a quarterly magazine with over 100 issues. Haytoug is published and distributed free of charge within the community.

Ardziv magazine was first published by the Armenian Youth Federation of Canada in April 1991. It has been distributed free of charge within the community for those who strive for the national, social, and economic liberation of the Armenian people. Although the magazine had gone dormant for a few years, it’s new format as a monthly publication has made its way back into the homes of Armenians across the country. It has, and continues to be, the leading voice of the Armenian-Canadian youth.

The opinions expressed in Haytoug and Ardziv are not solely and necessarily the opinions of the Armenian Youth Federation. The Western United States and Canadian regions encourage all Armenian youth to express their thoughts and feature their work in this special issue and their respective publications.