ANCA-WR Announces Endorsements Ahead of Primaries

2018 CA Primary Election Endorsements 2018 CA Primary Congressional Endorsements 2018 Nevada and Colorado Primary Election Endorsements

GLENDALE – With just weeks left until the primary elections, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region released its list of Senate and House primary endorsements as well as its list of endorsed candidates for statewide races for the states of California, Nevada, and Colorado.

California State Governor

Gavin Newsom (D)

California Secretary of State

Alex Padilla (D)

California State Controller

Betty Yee (D)

California State Treasurer

Fiona Ma, CPA (D)

California State Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara (D)

California State Board of Equalization

Scott Svonkin (D)

U.S. Senate

Kevin de Leon (D)

U.S. House

Barbara Lee (D-13)

Jackie Speier (D-14)

Jim Costa (D-16)

Anna Eshoo (D-18)

Zoe Lofgren (D-19)

David Valadao (R-21)

Devin Nunes (R-22)

Judy Chu (D-27)

Adam Schiff (D-28)

Tony Cardenas (D-29)

Brad Sherman (D-30)

Grace Napolitano (D-32)

Ted Lieu (D-33)

Karen Bass (D-37)

Linda Sanchez (D-38)

Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-40)

Alan Lowenthal (D-47)

Dana Rohrabacher (R-48)

California State Senate

Mike Eng (D-22)

Ben Allen (D-26)

Holly Mitchell (D-30)

California State Assembly

Marc Levine (D-10)

Luz Rivas (D-39)

Chris Holden (D-41)

Laura Friedman (D-43)

Jesse Gabriel (D-45)

Adrin Nazarian (D-46)

Richard Bloom (D-50)

Ian Calderon (D-57)

Reginald Jones- Sawyer (D-59)

Anthony Rendon (D-63)

Mike Gipson (D-64)

Elizabeth Warren (D-76)

Thomas Krouse (R-76)

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Hilda Solis (D-1)

Los Angeles County Assessor

Jeffrey Prang

Colorado Primary Election Day is June 26, 2018

Colorado State House of Representatives

Cole Wist (R-37)

Nevada Primary Election Day is June 12, 2018

U.S. House

Dina Titus (D-1)

Danny Tarkanian (R-3)

Nevada State Assembly

Garo Atamian (R-21)

As a part of the endorsement process, the ANCA-WR Board works in conjunction with its Elections Committee and local chapter constituents to carefully review each incumbent’s track record and each new candidate’s answers to a written questionnaire. Interviews are then conducted to determine which candidates best grasp the needs of the Armenian American community. ANCA-WR endorsements are based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from justice for the Armenian Genocide, promoting Armenian Genocide education in public schools, support for the independent Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and local community needs.

The majority of these endorsements include incumbents who have served as a strong voice for the community. All eligible voters are encouraged to register and vote in the June 5 Primary Elections in California, June 12 in Nevada, and June 26 in Colorado. Polls will open at 7amand close at 8pm in California and Nevada and 7am to 7pm in Colorado. California residents should visit http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ for questions or may call the ANCA-WR office at 818-500-1918 for more information. Voters may request vote-by-mail ballots before May 29 in California, June 5 in Nevada, and June 18 in Colorado.

For information on voter eligibility, voter registration, and the candidates, please visit www.ancawr.org/2018primaryelectionendorsements.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization in the Western United States and working with its network of local offices and chapters through the region, the ANCA-WR ensures that the concerns of the Armenian American community are heard in the halls of government. All members of the community who are U.S. citizens are encouraged to support the Armenian Cause by voting in each election.