Memorial Service: Raphael A. Ayvazian

A memorial service and celebration of life for Raphael A. Ayvazian will be held on Saturday June 2, at noon at the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, 15105 Mission Hills Road. Mission Hills.

He was born on November 28, 1930 in Watertown, Massachusetts, and passed away on March 3, 2018, in Calabasas, California.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Louise Ayvazian

Daughter, Carol and Setrak Attarian

Grandchildren, Shaunt and Mark Attarian

Daughter, Joan Ayvazian Laufenberg

Grandchildren, Joe Willie and Luke Laufenberg

Daughter, Rebecca and Sarkis Berberian

Grandchildren, Alique and Lori Berberian

Son, John Ayvazian and Patrick Browne

Sister-in-law, Gladys Ayvazian, Boston

And the Titizian, Attarian, Ayvazian families, friends and relatives.