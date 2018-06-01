Memorial Service: Raphael A. Ayvazian

A memorial service and celebration of life for Raphael A. Ayvazian will be held on Saturday June 2, at noon at the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, 15105 Mission Hills Road. Mission Hills.
He was born on November 28, 1930 in Watertown, Massachusetts, and passed away on March 3, 2018, in Calabasas, California.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Louise Ayvazian
Daughter, Carol and Setrak Attarian
Grandchildren, Shaunt and Mark Attarian
Daughter, Joan Ayvazian Laufenberg
Grandchildren, Joe Willie and Luke Laufenberg
Daughter, Rebecca and Sarkis Berberian
Grandchildren, Alique and Lori Berberian
Son, John Ayvazian and Patrick Browne
Sister-in-law, Gladys Ayvazian, Boston
And the Titizian, Attarian, Ayvazian families, friends and relatives.
