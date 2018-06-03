Protests Erupt in Artsakh after Civilians Beaten

STEPANAKERT—After an incident on Friday where two civilians were beaten by members of the Artsakh National Security Service, protests erupted in Stepanakert and have been continuing, and gaining momentum, for a third day.

After Friday’s scuffle, 15 people were arrested by Artsakh police.

At Stepanakert’s bus station, hundreds of protesters gathered on Saturday calling for the resignation of Artsakh law enforcement officials.

In response to the protests, Artsakh;s Defense Ministry issued a statement on Sunday calling on all citizens to refrain from escalating the situation and the use of force.

“Accepting the absolute supremacy of the constitutional rights of every citizen and regarding any manifestation of violence as unacceptable and condemnable, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense urges all to refrain from taking any dangerous steps that will further artificially aggravate the domestic state of affairs in our country that already faces external threats and to seek purley legal solutions,” warned the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

According to hetq.am representatives of the protesters met with Artsakh President Bakp Sahakian. to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, outside on the streets of Stepanakert, the protesters called for the release of all political prisoners in Armenia and calls for reunification of Artsakh with Armenia are growing.

